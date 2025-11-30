De Lisle Partners LLP Boosts Stake in CVR Partners, LP $UAN

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP owned approximately 0.30% of CVR Partners worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CVR Partners has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of UAN opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.45. CVR Partners, LP has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 20.70%.The company had revenue of $163.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $4.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.89. This represents a $16.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.6%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.55%.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

