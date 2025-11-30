De Lisle Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. $FBIZ

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP owned about 1.07% of First Business Financial Services worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 30.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $831,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.18 and a 12 month high of $56.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $44.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

