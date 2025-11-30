De Lisle Partners LLP Has $2.55 Million Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. $CBNK

De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP owned about 0.46% of Capital Bancorp worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 46.1% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth $283,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

In other news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso sold 3,400 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,434 shares in the company, valued at $40,080.30. This trade represents a 70.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 16.41%.The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.