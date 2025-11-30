Eastern Company (The) $EML Shares Acquired by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP owned about 0.77% of Eastern worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eastern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastern by 43.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eastern during the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 1.3%

EML opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.98. Eastern Company has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.64). Eastern had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.41 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $28,665.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 631,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,340,819.18. The trade was a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 2,925 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $55,048.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 96,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,735.82. This trade represents a 3.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,896 shares of company stock valued at $171,661. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastern has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

