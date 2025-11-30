De Lisle Partners LLP Acquires 23,000 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Worthington Enterprises worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $11,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,323,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 739.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,590 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,913,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 95,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,057,995.80. This trade represents a 11.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

