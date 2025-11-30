De Lisle Partners LLP Buys 15,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 43.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 273.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $505,220.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,566.79. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of GTES opened at $22.76 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.25.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

