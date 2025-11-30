De Lisle Partners LLP Has $592,000 Stock Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. $ALTG

De Lisle Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP owned 0.28% of Alta Equipment Group worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $4.88 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.04). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 175.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.The firm had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

