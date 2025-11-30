Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. $FET Shares Purchased by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP owned approximately 1.83% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FET shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Up 3.0%

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.35 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

