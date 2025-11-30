De Lisle Partners LLP Takes $2.12 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pan American Silver Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $45.97.
Pan American Silver Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.
Pan American Silver Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
