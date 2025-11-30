De Lisle Partners LLP Sells 10,000 Shares of Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

De Lisle Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,103,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,069,000 after buying an additional 894,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,542,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $27,355,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,104,000 after acquiring an additional 347,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Melius initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Weatherford International Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International PLC has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.