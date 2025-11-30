De Lisle Partners LLP Sells 25,275 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. $BBW

De Lisle Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,275 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop accounts for approximately 5.4% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. De Lisle Partners LLP owned approximately 5.61% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $38,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $3,572,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 97.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 161,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 79,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 61.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 45,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,665.50. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Leavitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $242,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,646.62. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,387 shares of company stock worth $4,417,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $697.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. Zacks Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

