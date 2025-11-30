Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Position Reduced by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.1% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $148.40 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $144.09 and a 1 year high of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

