Financial Freedom LLC Buys 12,070 Shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF $DTCR

Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Free Report) by 132.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC owned 0.11% of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DTCR stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

