Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL Shares Acquired by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP owned 0.34% of Vital Farms worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 36.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 43.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Vital Farms by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,417,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,436,904.60. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $429,118.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,568,578.51. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,839,362. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ VITL opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.35 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

