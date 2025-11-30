De Lisle Partners LLP Buys 4,000 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA accounts for approximately 2.7% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. De Lisle Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Murphy USA worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1,925.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $47,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total transaction of $6,196,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 59,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,564,058.76. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $385.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.39. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $558.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 2.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.63%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

