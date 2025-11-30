Financial Freedom LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $ISCF

Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCFFree Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 597.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCF opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $536.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

