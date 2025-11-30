Financial Freedom LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Financial Freedom LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $294.53 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $296.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.93. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

