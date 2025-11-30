Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $54.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $305,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXM stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $567.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $403.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.80%.The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -1.050–0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

