Brokerages Set Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) PT at $12.17

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.

QTTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Q32 Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Q32 Bio Trading Up 4.6%

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q32 Bio by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Q32 Bio by 17.1% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 86,486 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Q32 Bio during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTTB opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Q32 Bio has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.79. Equities research analysts predict that Q32 Bio will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q32 Bio



Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

