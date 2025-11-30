Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.2667.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 0.6%
KC stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $22.26.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.