Estabrook Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. $NVGS

Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of Navigator worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth $166,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $153.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.84 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Navigator’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

