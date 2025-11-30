Digiliti Money (OTCMKTS:DGLT) versus Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Critical Survey

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) and Digiliti Money (OTCMKTS:DGLT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Digiliti Money’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform 27.31% 1.53% 1.06% Digiliti Money N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vasta Platform and Digiliti Money, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 1 1 0 0 1.50 Digiliti Money 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Given Digiliti Money’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digiliti Money is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

15.8% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Digiliti Money shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Digiliti Money”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $310.48 million 1.27 $90.19 million $1.02 4.81 Digiliti Money N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Digiliti Money.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Digiliti Money on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods. It also provides traditional learning systems under the Anglo, Pitágoras, Rede Cristã de Educação, Maxi Ético, Fibonacci, Mackenzie, and Amplia brands; ongoing training for educators; and services to partner schools, including consulting services for school management and the organization of events, and a proprietary and differentiated evaluation system for partner schools and their students. In addition, the company offers Plurall that provides a digital learning experience and allows for tailor-made adjustments for each school; Plurall Maestro that develops digital solutions to help educators in planning and conducting classes; PROFS, a teacher training program; O Líder em Mim, a program with content, methodology, teaching material, and training to develop leadership; English Stars, an English educational platform; EduAll, a bilingual program to enhance its current solutions; Plurall Olímpico, a content for scientific competitions; MindMakers to develop leadership, collaboration, and persistence through multidisciplinary problem-solving exercises; Matific that provides interactive learning environments and adaptable worksheets; Plurall Store; Plurall Adapta for adaptive learning sessions; Plurall MeuProf to connect students with professors for private tutoring; Prepara to prepare students for external assessments; Leader in Me to develop socio-emotional competencies of K12 students; Education Systems, a structured teaching system for K12 students and teachers; and Prepara ENEM. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Digiliti Money

Digiliti Money Group, Inc. provides technology solutions and services to the financial services industry. It offers remote deposit capture technology and related services to banks, credit unions, and other types of financial institutions or financial service organizations. The company was formerly known as Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Digiliti Money Group, Inc. in April 2017. Digiliti Money Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Cody, Wyoming.

