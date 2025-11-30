Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.6667.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRDA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entrada Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 8,910 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $88,921.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,059.48. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $781,711.36. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,664,924 shares in the company, valued at $36,199,810.24. This represents a 2.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 178,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,568 and sold 408,910 shares valued at $3,608,922. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 72.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 130.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

TRDA stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $21.79.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 168.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.