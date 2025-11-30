Estabrook Capital Management Has $213,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Estabrook Capital Management cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 862.5% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ROK stock opened at $392.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $398.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.44.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $358,795. The trade was a 45.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. The trade was a 42.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,275 shares of company stock valued at $33,125,505. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

