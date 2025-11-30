Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $405,000 in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,752,000 after purchasing an additional 400,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after buying an additional 240,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 105,353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 846,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 458,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $223,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,917.55. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 27,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 745,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,759,677.90. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 31.95%.The firm had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

