Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 1.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $298.27 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

