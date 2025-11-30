Estabrook Capital Management Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,847,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $773,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,685,000 after acquiring an additional 890,593 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 887,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

