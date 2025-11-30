Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Corning by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in Corning by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 5,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. The trade was a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

