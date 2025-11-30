Estabrook Capital Management Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Estabrook Capital Management cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $226.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

