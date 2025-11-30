JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,759,000 after buying an additional 86,045,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,163,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,818,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,724,000 after acquiring an additional 720,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after acquiring an additional 123,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,637 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ opened at $58.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

