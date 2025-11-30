Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 5,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $329.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $622.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.90.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

