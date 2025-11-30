James Aralis Sells 18,191 Shares of Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) CTO James Aralis sold 18,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $16,735.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 88,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,265.44. The trade was a 17.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Aralis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, James Aralis sold 22,470 shares of Mobix Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $9,212.70.

Mobix Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOBX opened at $0.46 on Friday. Mobix Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOBX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mobix Labs to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobix Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOBX. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mobix Labs by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,596,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 320,804 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Mobix Labs by 64.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,642,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 642,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Mobix Labs by 39.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 377,735 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Mobix Labs by 432.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 108,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 87,738 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Mobix Labs by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

