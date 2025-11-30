Gifford Fong Associates Sells 25,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Gifford Fong Associates reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $212,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,018.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 55,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 55,197 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,352,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,708,000 after acquiring an additional 252,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,150,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $313,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,354,922.65. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 115,146 shares of company stock worth $14,012,141 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

