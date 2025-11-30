Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prime Medicine, Inc. $PRME

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Prime Medicine worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the second quarter worth $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

PRME opened at $3.83 on Friday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PRME shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Prime Medicine Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

