Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF $AVLV Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLV. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,195,000 after acquiring an additional 869,638 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 241,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVLV opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

