Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,239 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.7%

WDC stock opened at $163.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $178.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,090. The trade was a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,911 shares of company stock worth $4,588,187 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

