Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,879 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $161,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,465.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after buying an additional 285,347 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. now owns 73,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

