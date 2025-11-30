Dilation Capital Management LP Invests $3.81 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Dilation Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 2.0% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,043,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $540.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $469.24 and a 52 week high of $885.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $658.44 and a 200 day moving average of $726.85.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

