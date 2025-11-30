Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Purchased by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $158.64 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.00.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

