Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Coupang by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 27.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $686,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $372,662.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 147,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,795.54. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 913,633 shares of company stock worth $29,143,084. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities raised Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Coupang Stock Up 1.2%

CPNG stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

