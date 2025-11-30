Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $105.71 Million Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up 4.1% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brookfield worth $105,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth about $1,040,160,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,004,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,054,000 after buying an additional 6,111,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,699,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,514,000 after buying an additional 3,500,003 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California grew its stake in Brookfield by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 5,986,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth approximately $140,555,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. Brookfield Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on Brookfield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

