Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.2% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of LOW opened at $243.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

