Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $540.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $530.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.60. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $572.23. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.38.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

