Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 44,777 Shares of The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,777 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Middleby worth $25,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $893,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.57. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $182.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.34. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $982.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

