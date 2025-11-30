Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 11,292 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 2.8% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.17% of AMETEK worth $72,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 996,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,531,272.45. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $197.89 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.73. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.AMETEK’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

