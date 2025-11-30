20,220 Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP Purchased by Dilation Capital Management LP

Dilation Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000. AppLovin comprises approximately 3.8% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $601.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $607.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.49. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,384,136.69. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,927 shares of company stock worth $212,707,362. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.27.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

