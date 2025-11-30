Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $163,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 282,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 27.4%

IEFA stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

