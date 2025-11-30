Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM is Dilation Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Dilation Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,195 shares during the quarter. Affirm accounts for about 6.8% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dilation Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Affirm worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Affirm by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Affirm by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Affirm by 86.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Rothschild Redb upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In other news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 25,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $2,316,098.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 226,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,542,821.57. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $58,178,419.51. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 721,169 shares of company stock worth $64,179,804 in the last ninety days. 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFRM opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 105.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.The business had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

