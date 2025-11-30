Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Abacus Life, Inc. $ABL

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,444 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Abacus Life worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 152.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 93,348 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,138,000. QTR Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Abacus Life by 427.0% during the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 324,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 262,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abacus Life by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 680,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Abacus Life from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Abacus Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised Abacus Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Abacus Life Price Performance

Abacus Life stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.57 million, a PE ratio of 82.94 and a beta of -0.02.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Abacus Life had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Abacus Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 310.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Abacus Life Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

