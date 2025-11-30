Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAN. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10,975.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 65.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN opened at $58.09 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $754.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 276,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,205,874.56. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

